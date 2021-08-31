Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Trading 0% Higher

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$172.60 and last traded at C$171.25. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAS.A. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$173.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

