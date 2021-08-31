Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan Buys 1,130 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $19,729.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCNB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 21,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.