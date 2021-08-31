LBRY Credits (LBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $732,529.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and $732,529.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.