LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.