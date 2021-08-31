Lead Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $91,721.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

