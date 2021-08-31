LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Up 0%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 2,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.