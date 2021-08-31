Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Up 15%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) shares were up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

