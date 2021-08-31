Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,449,115 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

