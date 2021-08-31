Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LMND stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

