Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LCRTF remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About Leucrotta Exploration
