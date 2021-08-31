Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LCRTF remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.