Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,586 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,713 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 356,205 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

LEVI opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

