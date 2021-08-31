LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Brokerages expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $745.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

