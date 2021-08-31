LGO Token (LGO) One Day Volume Hits $176,642.00

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. LGO Token has a total market capitalization of $29.62 million and $176,642.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGO Token coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LGO Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

Buying and Selling LGO Token

