LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $206,587.96 and $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006776 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.