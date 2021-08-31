Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LI opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 425.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

