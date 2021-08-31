Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.
LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
LI opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
