Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LI stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 346,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and a PE ratio of -186.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

