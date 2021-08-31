Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LI. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.
Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 226,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of -186.06. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.