Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LI. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 226,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of -186.06. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 576,359 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

