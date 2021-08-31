Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 202,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.19. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

