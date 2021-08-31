LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MSIXF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

