Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $121.14

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $127.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $133.12, with a volume of 6,920 shares traded.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

