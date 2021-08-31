Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $9.60 on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,061. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

