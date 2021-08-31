LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,195. The company has a market cap of $133.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

