Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,290,504 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

