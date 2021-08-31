Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 816,415 shares.The stock last traded at $108.61 and had previously closed at $108.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

