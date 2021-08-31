LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $45,834.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,052,905,443 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,583,895 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

