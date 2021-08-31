Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

