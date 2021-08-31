Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is AKO Capital LLP’s Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,181,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 13.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.80% of Linde worth $1,206,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

