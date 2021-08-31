Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Linde worth $616,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.82. 19,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

