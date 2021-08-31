Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells $1,065,869.42 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

