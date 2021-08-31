Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading Up 0.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

