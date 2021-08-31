Livenodes 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020489 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.