LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

