Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lizhi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Lizhi worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

