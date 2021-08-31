Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.65

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$89.65 and last traded at C$89.54, with a volume of 157629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$82.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.