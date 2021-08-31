Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,432,942 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

