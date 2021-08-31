LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,859.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00386378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.76 or 0.01176348 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.