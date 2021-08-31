Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $54,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.80. 1,080,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

