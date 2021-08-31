Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 118,100 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 1.80% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. 31,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $93.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.