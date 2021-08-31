Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. 2,890,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $135.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

