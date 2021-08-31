Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. 6,019,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.