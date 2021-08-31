Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,671,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.