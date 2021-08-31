Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,876. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.