Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 635,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,086. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

