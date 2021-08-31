Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $117.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,300 shares during the quarter. iShares US Telecommunications ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $117,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,551,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 31,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

