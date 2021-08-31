Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. 1,272,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

