Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $13.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 666,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,907. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.