Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $15.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.52. 80,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.20. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $204.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

