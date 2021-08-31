Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,026,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,294,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.23. 6,776,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.