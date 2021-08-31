Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $323.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a one year low of $208.19 and a one year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

