Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

